

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Monday after data showed the French services sector lost significant momentum in May after several consecutive months of accelerating growth. The final services PMI came in at 52.5 versus 52.8 preliminary.



Elsewhere, data showed Eurozone business growth slowed in May. HCOB's final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dropped to a three-month low 52.8 in May from April's 54.1.



The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index came in a -17.1 in June, dropping from -13.1 booked in May and -9.2 expected.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,269 after climbing 1.9 percent on Friday.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher earlier in the day while U.S. stock futures point to Wall Street holding near 10-monht highs.



