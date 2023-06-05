Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929260 | ISIN: US17273K1097 | Ticker-Symbol: CCI
Stuttgart
05.06.23
18:08 Uhr
44,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,20030,20019:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY
CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY INC5,930+54,83 %
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC44,4000,00 %
DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC13,720+0,88 %
EVAXION BIOTECH A/S ADR1,540+0,65 %
FORZA X1 INC3,160+152,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.