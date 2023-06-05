Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - NV Gold Corporation, (TSXV: NVX) (OTCQB: NVGLF), focused on the exploration of several properties in the State of Nevada, will be participating in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum, which will take place on June 7 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

CEO, John Seaberg will be speaking at 12:00 p.m. MT on June 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of NV Gold' management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

Come meet senior management from companies across a wide range of industries: tech, industrial, finance and services. Market caps from $1M to $1B. Choose from a selection of presentations to help inform your investment choices.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023.

About the TAKESTOCK Investor Series

TakeStock Investor Series is the ideal forum for investors to connect with high growth companies. Its mission is to connect public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of forums take place each year, providing an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to tell their story in greater detail. The forum features companies drawn from a wide range of sectors.

For further Information:

John Seaberg, CEO

Email: jseaberg@nvgoldcorp.com

Phone: 1.303.668.7991

