

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu showed an objective response rate of 37.1% in the overall population of the DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial. An interim analysis of the trial showed that Enhertu demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses across a broad range of HER2-expressing advanced solid tumours in previously treated patients. Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



Separately, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's datopotamab deruxtecan plus pembrolizumab with or without platinum chemotherapy showed objective response rates of 57% and 50%, respectively, in previously untreated patients, with a disease control rate of 91% across cohorts. Datopotamab deruxtecan is a TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



