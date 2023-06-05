

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Anexo Group plc. said it has reached an agreement with Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries to conclude the claims of around 12,000 claimants represented by Anexo. The VW Emissions case was handled by a specialist team within Anexo's legal services division, Bond Turner.



Anexo noted that the agreement avoids the need for protracted litigation and the substantial legal costs that would have been incurred by both parties had the matter progressed to trial.



The terms of the agreement are subject to confidentiality restrictions, however Anexo can announce that it will have a net positive cash position to Anexo of 7.175 million pounds.



