

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced on Monday that it will allocate over $1 billion in funding to Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center Michigan factories to manufacture next-generation heavy-duty internal combustion engine trucks.



As part of the investment, General Motors will allocate $788 million to upgrade its Flint Assembly plant to produce heavy-duty gas and diesel trucks. An additional $233 million will be invested in the Flint Metal Center, which will assist in the manufacturing of these vehicles. Both facilities are situated in mid-Michigan.



During the year 2022, General Motors witnessed a 38 percent growth in sales of heavy-duty pickups compared to the previous year. This resulted in the sale of nearly 288 thousand trucks.



The announcement of the investment precedes the upcoming contract negotiations between the Detroit automakers, including General Motors, and the United Auto Workers union, scheduled to take place this summer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken