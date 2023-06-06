

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world.



The tech major said that Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible - a user's eyes, hands, and voice.



Featuring visionOS, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.



According to the company, Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499, and will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year.



In a separate press release, Apple said it introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air. Itfeatures a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air has incredible performance. It's up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.



Apple said its 15-inch MacBook Air delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours - 50 percent more than on the PC - even with a better display and better performance.



The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.



The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education.



The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, now starts at $1,099 and $999 for education.



The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, available in gold, silver, and space gray, remains in the lineup, starting at $999 and $899 for education.



