As acquisition costs for new customers continue to soar, Sonfu Digital Solutions, LLC, launches the Wellness Accelerated System, a solution that allows fitness and wellness businesses to re-engage and reactivate inactive customers at scale.

Colonial Heights, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Sonfu Digital Solutions' recently announced customer reactivation system provides health and wellness business owners with a cost-efficient way of reigniting interest in former clients and getting them to use their services again. The new Wellness Accelerated program is automated, offering a hands-off approach that allows spa owners to win back customers and maximize sales.

Sonfu Digital Solutions Announces Customer Reactivation SMS Marketing For Spas

With the cost of acquiring new customers five times higher than retaining existing ones, according to Hüify figures, Sonfu Digital's latest service focuses on warming up cold leads the client already has. This strategy, as the agency notes, may increase clients' closing rates, considering that the success rate of selling to existing customers is 60 to 70% compared to 5 to 20% for selling to new customers.

The solution from the agency utilizes automated SMS and email nurturing strategies to re-engage inactive customers. Each reactivation campaign is crafted to drive a steady flow of high-quality leads to the business.

"Reactivating customers who have been dormant for a while can lead to increased customer loyalty and higher lifetime value," says Sonnie Donaby, Sonfu Digital Solutions' CEO. "Besides, customer re-engagement is a cost-effective way to fill the gap left by lost customers without running paid advertisements."

According to Sonnie, a clear understanding of clients' ideal audience and personalization are critical to success. The first step of Sonfu Digital's customer reactivation process, therefore, involves customer segmentation. After this, as Sonnie explains, the team contacts the leads on the client's behalf to book appointments.

Sonnie notes that their strategy is best suited for fitness and wellness brands that have a customer list of at least 100 contacts.

With its latest announcement, Sonfu Digital Solutions reiterates its commitment to helping spa and fitness owners consistently engage with new customers while reducing acquisition costs.

Sonnie adds, "As a business owner, you know that customer retention is key to success. Yet, despite your best efforts, some customers become inactive. Our team at Sonfu Digital Solution can reactivate these cold leads using our Wellness Accelerated System, so you don't have to worry about where your next client will come from."

