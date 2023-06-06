

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) reported that its first-half statutory profit before tax was 22.0 million pounds compared to 28.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 6.5 pence compared to 9.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 25.6 million pounds compared to 33.1 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 7.5 pence compared to 10.5 pence.



Order intake was up 81% to 338 million pounds. Revenue was down 4% to 212.1 million pounds.



'Chemring is well placed to capitalise on its many opportunities and with 90% of expected H2 revenues covered by the order book, the Board's full year expectations are unchanged,' said Michael Ord, Group Chief Executive.



The Board has declared an interim dividend in respect of the 2023 financial year of 2.3 pence per ordinary share which will be paid on 8 September 2023 to shareholders on the register on 18 August 2023.



