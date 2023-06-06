SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DENVER and VANCOUVER, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC, ("SpotLite360" or the "Company") (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt:87A) an emerging supply chain technology solutions company, advises that further to the termination of the agreement and relationship with E3 Service Group, LLC ("E3") announced on February 22, 2023, the Company has now returned all 20 million common shares previously issued to the shareholders of E3 for cancellation in exchange for the return of its 51% equity interest in E3. The Company has no remaining equity interest in E3.



SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc, is a publicly traded company on the CSE, OTC and Frankfurt exchanges. The Company was first listed in June 2021 with its core focus to deliver SaaS-based supply chain tracing, tracking, sustainability, and proof of ESG solutions to the healthcare, pharmaceutical and agriculture industries.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 provides a fully integrated SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that companies trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. SpotLite360's solution is built on a scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor technologies to provide item level visibility, proof of origin, authenticity and chain of custody to its customers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture. Companies across all industries are needing to invest in more resilient, adaptable, and collaborative supply chains in order to remain competitive. Current demand by consumers for proof of ESG ("Environmental, Social and Governance"), pressure across all industries to become more sustainable, new regulatory and legal requirements and the need for companies to become more efficient are some of the factors contributing to demand for supply chain solutions. SpotLite360 will leverage its proven supply chain tracing and tracking solutions to meet this demand and transform logistics workflows for enterprise clients in its target markets.

