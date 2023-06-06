

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM):



Earnings: -$600.7 million in Q4 vs. $202.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.69 in Q4 vs. $1.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $279.7 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.37 per share Revenue: $2.23 billion in Q4 vs. $2.03 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken