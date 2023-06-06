Singulus says its new production equipment can apply a passivation layer to the edges of half-cell, multi-cell, and shingle cells. Its Generis PET machine is also suitable for batch or inline processing and is compatible with all crystalline solar cell technologies.Singulus Technologies, a German vacuum coating equipment manufacturer, has launched Generis PET, a high-throughput system for edge passivation of cut solar cells. The company claims that this system can be easily integrated into existing module and cell production lines. The company said that applying a passivation layer to the edges ...

