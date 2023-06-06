

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.97 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $27.52 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.03 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $832.69 million from $790.20 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $13.97 Mln. vs. $27.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $832.69 Mln vs. $790.20 Mln last year.



