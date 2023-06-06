

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Phil Inc. announced an agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals that will make Digihaler products available for prescription using the PhilRx Patient Access Platform. Teva's Digihaler system is the first smart inhaler system that can provide objective inhaler data to help patients and their doctors have informed treatment discussion in support of asthma management.



Using the PhilRx Patient Access Platform, patients can fill their prescription, review prescription records and obtain assistance navigating insurance benefits. Also, physicians can select the PhilRx Patient Access Platform directly from an electronic medical record to submit a prescription for a Digihaler product.



