San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN) has announced the launch of LifeSync®, a personalized digital approach to aligning clients' goals with their money. LifeSync®, in the Wells Fargo Mobile® app, is available to Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) clients.

For WFAFN financial advisors, LifeSync® can support more informed and relevant conversations with clients, help keep clients engaged and informed, and support an interactive level of service. LifeSync® can help advisors understand their clients' needs, giving them a greater opportunity to help them achieve their goals.

The demands on the time of high-net-worth families are significant, with many moving parts, making it difficult for them to give all areas of their life, like finances, the attention they need. Additionally, their complexity requires their advisors to have a depth of knowledge on multiple topics to properly develop strategy and collaborate with their tax and legal counsel.

Damon Focaracci, Director, Private Wealth Financial Advisor, a Certified Financial Planner® who specializes in serving corporate executives and business owners with WFAFN, says the new capabilities can help meet the changing needs of high-net-worth clients. "We understand that many executives are successful and intelligent but also require a comprehensive approach that includes identifying blind spots and delivering sophisticated solutions that coordinate with their attorneys, CPAs, and other experts," Focaracci explains. "We aim to be a trusted partner, providing them the expertise and attention to detail they need to best achieve what's important to them."

LifeSync® is available within Wells Fargo's mobile app, helping them meet clients where they are, on their timeline. "We believe that every family's financial circumstances are unique, which require a deeply personal approach to wealth management," says Focaracci. "Our mission is to provide our clients with the confidence that comes from knowing their financial life is in order."

Through an intuitive digital experience, LifeSync® can provide real-time progress on goals, tracks key "vitals" - including net worth, portfolio performance, market indices, and credit card reward balances - delivers timely and relevant Wells Fargo content through its "Your Feed" feature and serves as a connection to a client's financial advisor as goals or life events change and evolve.

