

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI), manufacturer of specialty materials and components, said on Wednesday that its Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Fields has been designated as president and chief operating officer with effect from July 1.



Fields has been the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer since January 2022.



Prior to joining ATI, she has worked senior leadership roles in companies like DEX Corporation, GE and EVRAZ.



On Tuesday, shares of ATI closed at $ 38.48, up 2.64% or $0.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken