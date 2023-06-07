

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $7.507 billion from $7.242 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



