

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $160 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $2.23 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $160 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.00



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken