

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch household spending growth weakened further in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Household consumption increased 0.3 percent, following a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month. This was the weakest growth since the current sequence of expansion that started in April 2021.



Consumption on services that account for more than half of domestic spending, increased 3.5 percent. Meanwhile, spending on food, drinks and tobacco, decreased 4.6 percent. Consumers spent 4.1 percent less on durable goods. Despite cold weather, households consumed less gas.



Data released a week ago showed that retail sales volume decreased 4.8 percent from the last year in April. Non-food and food sales fell 6.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken