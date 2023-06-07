

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $207 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.05 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $207 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



