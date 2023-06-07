

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased at a slower pace in April, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in April, slower than the 2.3 percent gain in March.



Production in extraction and related services advanced 0.9 percent monthly in April, while mining and quarrying output contracted 1.5 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing output was 0.4 percent lower in April versus a 0.3 percent drop in March. Economists had expected a stable fall of 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 4.7 percent in April after falling 5.4 percent a month ago.



