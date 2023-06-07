

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, beverage alcohol maker Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said it now expected organic net sales growth in the 5% to 7% range to reflect the strength of its portfolio of brands, pricing strategy and strong consumer demand.



The company added that it anticipates continued input cost pressures to be partially offset by lower supply chain disruption costs.



