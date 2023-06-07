

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output grew markedly in April after a plunge in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Manufacturing output advanced a seasonally adjusted 25.7 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 29.3 percent slump in March.



On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector jumped 70.7 percent from March, when it fell by 44.7 percent.



Industrial production also rebounded sharply by 27.4 percent in April compared to last year, following a 24.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed a strong growth of 21.4 percent in April, in contrast to a 27.0 percent fall in the prior month.



Production in the modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical and computer and electronic sectors, surged 81.3 percent monthly in April versus a 47.8 percent fall in March.



Meanwhile, traditional sector production rose at a comparatively slower pace of 1.2 percent.



The exceptionally volatile results seen in manufacturing industries are not common to all sectors in the industrial economy, the agency said.



