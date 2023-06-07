Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Nordax Holding AB (publ) changes name to NOBA Holding AB (publ) (276/23)

Referring to the press release published on June 07, 2023, the issuer of bonds will change company name to NOBA Holding AB (publ). As of June 09, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Nordax Holding AB (publ) will change issuer name, short name, long name and trading code. ISIN and FISN codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: NOBA Holding AB (publ) Unchanged ISIN: NO0011134462 New long name: NOBA Holding AT1 New short name: NOBAHLD AT1 New trading code: NOBAHLD_AT1 Unchanged ISIN: NO0011134470 New long name: NOBA Holding T2 New short name: NOBAHLD T2 New trading code: NOBAHLD_T2 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.