Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2023 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Nordax Holding AB (publ) changes name to NOBA Holding AB (publ) (276/23)

Referring to the press release published on June 07, 2023, the issuer of bonds
will change company name to NOBA Holding AB (publ). 

As of June 09, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Nordax Holding AB
(publ) will change issuer name, short name, long name and trading code. ISIN
and FISN codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name:  NOBA Holding AB (publ)
Unchanged ISIN:  NO0011134462     
New long name:   NOBA Holding AT1   
New short name:  NOBAHLD AT1      
New trading code: NOBAHLD_AT1      
                     
Unchanged ISIN:  NO0011134470     
New long name:   NOBA Holding T2    
New short name:  NOBAHLD T2      
New trading code: NOBAHLD_T2      
                     
                     
                     
                     
                     

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
