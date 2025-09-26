Stockholm, 26 September 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of NOBA Bank Group AB (ticker: NOBA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. NOBA is a large cap company within the Financial sector. NOBA is the 28th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

NOBA is the leading specialist bank in the Nordic region and one of the leading specialist banks in Europe operating under three brands: Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension. NOBA offers retail customers private loans, credit cards, specialist mortgages, equity release mortgages and deposits. NOBA has broad offerings in four Nordic countries, credit cards in Germany, as well as deposit products in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for NOBA - a strong testament to the dedication, skill, and hard work of our entire team. As we take this important step, we celebrate the strength of our business and the significant progress achieved so far. We remain firmly committed to our long-term strategy - driving sustainable growth through efficiency, creating lasting shareholder value, and continuing to expand our offering. And our focus remains unchanged: disciplined underwriting, specialized customer solutions, and enabling financial health for more people," says Jacob Lundblad, CEO of NOBA.

"We are delighted to welcome NOBA to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market following the successful completion of their IPO. NOBA's listing further strengthens Nasdaq Stockholm's dynamic banking sector, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and increasing their visibility on our Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com