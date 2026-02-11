Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 07:30
8,978 Euro
+0,16 % +0,014
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9968,99810:21
8,9968,99810:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 08:24 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Sampo has reduced its ownership in NOBA

Sampo plc, press release, 11 February 2026 at 9:20 am EET

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Sampo has reduced its ownership in NOBA

Sampo plc ("Sampo") has sold 10.0 million shares in NOBA Bank Group AB (publ), ("NOBA" or the "Company") to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process that was conducted together with Nordic Capital ("Share Sale").

The Share Sale generated approximately EUR 95 million in gross proceeds for Sampo. After the Share Sale, Sampo holds 64.7 million NOBA shares, corresponding to an ownership of 12.9 per cent of the Company.

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan SE acted as Managers on the accelerated bookbuilding process.

Sampo and Nordic Capital have undertaken to the Managers not to transfer or dispose of any of its remaining holding of shares in NOBA for 90 days after the settlement of the Share Sale, subject to certain customary exceptions and waiver by the Managers.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Antti Järvenpää
Investor Relations Specialist, media relations
tel. +358 10 516 0035

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.