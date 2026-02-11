Sampo plc: Sampo has reduced its ownership in NOBA

Sampo plc, press release, 11 February 2026 at 9:20 am EET

Sampo has reduced its ownership in NOBA

Sampo plc ("Sampo") has sold 10.0 million shares in NOBA Bank Group AB (publ), ("NOBA" or the "Company") to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process that was conducted together with Nordic Capital ("Share Sale").

The Share Sale generated approximately EUR 95 million in gross proceeds for Sampo. After the Share Sale, Sampo holds 64.7 million NOBA shares, corresponding to an ownership of 12.9 per cent of the Company.

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan SE acted as Managers on the accelerated bookbuilding process.

Sampo and Nordic Capital have undertaken to the Managers not to transfer or dispose of any of its remaining holding of shares in NOBA for 90 days after the settlement of the Share Sale, subject to certain customary exceptions and waiver by the Managers.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Antti Järvenpää

Investor Relations Specialist, media relations

tel. +358 10 516 0035

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com