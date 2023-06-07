

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group, an European eyewear provider, said it agreed to acquire 100% equity ownership of SVS Vision, an optical retailer that operates more than 80 stores across 9 US states. SVS Vision generated more than US$100 million in sales in 2022. The deal is expected to close by 31 August 2023.



Fielmann Group also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity ownership of Eyevious Style Inc., the company known for its online eyewear retailer Befitting. The transaction is expected to close on Wednesday.



Fielmann Group announced that it has appointed Lukas Ruecker as CEO of Fielmann USA, Inc. Lukas joins the Fielmann Group after spending more than a decade at Luxottica. Over the last ten years, he served as President of EyeMed Vision Care.



