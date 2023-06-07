

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German maker of packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, said that its Annual General Meeting adopted all resolutions by a large majority. As a result, the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a large majority.



Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftspr fungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf was elected as auditor for the financial year 2023.



The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 1.25 euros per share for the financial year 2022. This corresponds to a payout ratio of around 27% of adjusted net income, which is once again at the upper end of the 20% to 30% range defined by Gerresheimer. The dividend is to be paid out on June 12, 2023.



The company reaffirmed its forecast, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA expected to grow organically by at least 10%.



The company aims for double-digit growth rates in revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the coming years.



