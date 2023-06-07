

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the lackluster performance seen to start the week, stocks continue to experience choppy trading on Wednesday. The major averages are bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line for the third straight session.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 51.93 points or 0.2 percent at 33,625.21, the Nasdaq is down 54.88 points or 0.4 percent at 13,221.53 and the S&P 500 I s down 3.84 points or 0.1 percent at 4,280.01.



A lack of major market-moving catalysts is contributing to another lackluster session as traders continue to look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.



The Fed is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to pause its recent series of interest rate hikes.



Key inflation reports are also likely to be in the spotlight next week, as the data could impact whether the Fed resumes its rate hikes next month.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 71.2 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged next week and a 28.8 percent chance of another rate hike.



North of the border, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced it has decided to once again raise interest rates after leaving rates unchanged for two straight meetings.



The Bank of Canada increased its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, citing stubbornly high inflation and stronger than expected economic growth.



Canada's central bank said the rate hike reflects its view that monetary policy was not sufficiently restrictive to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation sustainably to the 2 percent target.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened significantly in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $74.6 billion in April from a revised $60.6 billion in March.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to jump to $75.2 billion from the $64.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of exports plunged by 3.6 percent to $249.0 billion, while the value of imports surged by 1.5 percent to $323.6 billion.



Sector News



While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, energy stocks have moved sharply higher along with the price of crude oil.



With crude for July delivery jumping $1.19 to $72.93 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index are up by 2.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



A notable increase by the price of natural gas is also contributing to significant strength among natural gas stocks, as reflected by the 2.0 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index.



Transportation, utilities and networking stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while software stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside.



Reflecting the weakness in the software sector, the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index has plunged by 2.0 percent, continuing to give back ground after reaching its best closing level in over a year on Monday.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved modestly lower on the day. While the German DAX Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure after closing roughly flat for two straight sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.4 basis points at 3.753 percent.



