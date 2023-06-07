Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
28.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,324 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.06.2023 | 21:22
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form 07-Jun-2023 / 19:51 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

AGM 2023 - Proxy Form

The Company has today made an amendment to a minor error in its published 2023 AGM proxy form. The updated proxy form is available on the Company's website - www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

In respect of proxy forms received to date, the Company will still consider these valid.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries: 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 249328 
EQS News ID:  1652075 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652075&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2023 14:51 ET (18:51 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
