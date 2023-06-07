DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
AGM 2023 - Proxy Form
The Company has today made an amendment to a minor error in its published 2023 AGM proxy form. The updated proxy form is available on the Company's website - www.thalassaholdingsltd.com
In respect of proxy forms received to date, the Company will still consider these valid.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries: Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com
