Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form 07-Jun-2023

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

AGM 2023 - Proxy Form

The Company has today made an amendment to a minor error in its published 2023 AGM proxy form. The updated proxy form is available on the Company's website - www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

In respect of proxy forms received to date, the Company will still consider these valid.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

