

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



Earnings: RMB3.37 billion in Q1 vs. -RMB0.99 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB1.52 in Q1 vs. RMB5.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.07 billion or RMB3.07 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB9.21 billion in Q1 vs. RMB4.11 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken