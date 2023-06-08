

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) said that it has priced the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) common stock at $16.25 per share.



AIG will sell 65 million shares or about 10% of its total Corebridge holding, which is valued at about $1.1 billion.



AIG has also granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 9.75 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.



The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken