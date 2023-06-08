

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Outsourcing company Mitie Group plc (MTO.L), on Thursday reported higher annual earnings on higher revenues that exceeded 4 billion pounds for the first time on new contract wins, renewals and extensions.



Annual profit before tax increased to 151 million pounds from 147 million pounds last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 106 million pounds compared to 52 million pounds of the prior year.



Earnings remained the same at 128 million pounds, same as the previous year.



Earnings per share increased 3.3 percent to 9.5 pence from 9.2 pence of last year.



Adjusted earnings were 91 million pounds or 6.8 pence per share compared to 31 million pounds or 2.2 pence per share of the prior year.



Revenues increased to 4.055 billion pounds from 3.997 billion pounds in the prior year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year of 2024, the company is confident in meeting its growth expectations for the year.



On Wednesday, shares of Mitie Group closed at 96.40 pence, up 2.34% or 2.20 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



