

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):



Earnings: -$0.48 million in Q4 vs. -$1.43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $43.03 million in Q4 vs. $39.74 million in the same period last year.



