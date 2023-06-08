WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Graham Corp. (GHM) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues in a range of $165 million to $175 million. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $164.10 million for the year.
