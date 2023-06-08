

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gaming and sport betting company International Game Technology PLC (IGT), announced on Thursday that it is reviewing strategic alternatives for IGT's Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments including sale, merger, or spin-off.



Marco Sala, executive chair commented, 'Over the last three years, IGT has sharpened its strategic focus by reorganizing around core product verticals, monetizing non-core assets, reducing structural costs and significantly improving its credit profile.'



IGT has engaged Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Capital and Mediobanca as financial advisors and Sidley Austin and White & Case as legal counsel. They will assist the company in exploring strategic alternatives.



In premarket activity, shares of IGT were trading at $28.40 up 3.01% or $0.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.



