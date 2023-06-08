

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership, a wholly-owned unit of Ventas, Inc. (VTR), said on Thursday that it intends to privately place $500 million of its Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 with institutional buyers.



VTR also intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of notes.



The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears, with a maturity date of June 1, 2026.



Ventas Realty intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay debts and for general corporate purposes.



