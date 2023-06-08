

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $167.5 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $131.1 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $166.4 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.34 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $167.5 Mln. vs. $131.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.80



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken