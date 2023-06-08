

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's payroll employment increased in the first quarter, reflecting the improvement in private sector job creation, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.



Overall payroll employment grew 0.3 percent, or 92,400, in the first quarter. This was slightly faster than the 0.2 percent, or 55,400 jobs, created in the fourth quarter.



Payroll employment has grown for the ninth straight month.



The overall increase was mainly due to a 0.4 percent rise in private payroll employment. The latest figure for private payroll employment was revised up from the 0.2 percent increase seen in the flash estimate published on May 5.



At the same time, public payroll employment remained virtually stable in the first quarter, rising only 0.1 percent.



In the first quarter, temporary employment fell by 2.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous quarter.



