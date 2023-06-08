Abivax Releases the Results of its June 5, 2023 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, held its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 5, 2023, which was chaired by Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax and interim Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also ratified the cooptation of Mr. Marc de Garidel as Board member and approved the appointment of Agili(3f) as co-statutory auditors for a period of six financial years.

Details on the vote results will be available on the Company's website.

About Abivax (https://www.abivax.com/)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts:

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24 Public Relations France

Primatice

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

+33 6 78 12 97 95 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646 770 8858



SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760090/Abivax-Releases-the-Results-of-its-June-5-2023-Ordinary-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting