Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
08.06.23
17:05 Uhr
16,100 Euro
-0,400
-2,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,96016,18018:11
16,02016,16018:11
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 16:50
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abivax Releases the Results of its June 5, 2023 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, held its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 5, 2023, which was chaired by Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax and interim Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also ratified the cooptation of Mr. Marc de Garidel as Board member and approved the appointment of Agili(3f) as co-statutory auditors for a period of six financial years.

Details on the vote results will be available on the Company's website.

About Abivax (https://www.abivax.com/)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts:

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63
Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858


SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760090/Abivax-Releases-the-Results-of-its-June-5-2023-Ordinary-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.