Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (the "Company" or "Sensor") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2023.

At the Meeting, Sensor shareholders approved:

the election of Philip Wong, Maria Diaz, Alex MacKay and Jay Vieira as directors of the Company; the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditors; the Company's stock option plan; a change of business for the Company from a technology issuer to investment company; a name for the Company from its current form to "Blue Horizon Capital Corp."; and, the sale of an additional 26% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Sensor Technologies Inc.

The resolutions are fully described in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2023 related to the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Sensor would also like to announce that, within the next several days, it will be filing a Form 2A - Listing Statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Listing Statement is being submitted in connection with the Company's proposed change of business from a technology issuer to an investment issuer.

Corporation contact:

Jay Vieira, President, CEO

email: jay@fox-tek.com

