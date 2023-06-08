

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - John Deere has recalled about 1,600 Gator utility vehicles due to the risk of catching fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, John Deere has recalled XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator utility vehicles as fuel can leak from under the fuel cap, posing a fire hazard.



The company has asked its customers to stop using the recalled XUV590 Gator utility vehicles immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection, and if required a free repair also. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.



The recalled vehicles were sold through authorized John Deere dealers nationwide and online at www.deere.com from December 2022 through March 2023 for between $14,500 and $17,500.



