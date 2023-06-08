

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday announced that it has suspended operations at the company's Penasquito mine in Mexico, in response to the strike notice by the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic.



Thursday, the stock closed at $42.04 in regular trading hours, up 0.33% or $0.14 a share, on The New York Stock Exchange



The New York Stock Exchange had halted trading of Newmont's shares briefly before the strike action.



On June 7, the Union notified the company of a strike demanding an increase in the uncapped profit-sharing benefit provided for in the CBA from 10 percent to 20 percent. While the Company urged the Union to abide by the mutually agreed CBA negotiated and signed by both parties in June of 2022.



The company stated that, Minera Peñasquito paid all eligible employees the mutually agreed upon 10 percent profit sharing benefit for 2023, accurately and on time.



Minera Peñasquito is the largest employer in Zacatecas, Mexico with a direct workforce of more than 5,000. The mine supports another 28,000 people in neighboring communities who are part of the mine's local and national supply chain.



