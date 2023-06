Trading in Alligator Bioscience AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is June 12, 2023. Short name: ATORX BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020179646 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 291801 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.