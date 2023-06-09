

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Friday said it expects profit before tax in the range of 370 million pounds- 400 million pounds for the year 2023.



This is lower than statutory profit before tax of 780 million pounds as well as adjusted profit before tax of 496 million pounds reported in 2022, primarily impacted by customer destocking .



'With customer destocking in consumer and industrial end-markets now expected to continue into the second half year and momentum moderating in Crop Protection, full year 2023 Group profit before tax is now expected to be between £370m and £400m,' Croda said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken