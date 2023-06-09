

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production logged a notable decline in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial output slid 2.4 percent from a year ago, in contrast to the 4.0 percent expansion in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.7 percent, reversing a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Data showed that industrial output fell in almost main industries from a year ago in April. Production increased only in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the metal industry.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken