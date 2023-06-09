BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2024

June 9, 2023



The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2024 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication

(after market closing) Information meetings

2023 sales

Thursday, January 25, 2024

2023 results

Quiet period from Friday, February 16, 2024

Monday, March 18, 2024

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

2024 first quarter sales

Monday, April 29, 2024 2024 Shareholders' Meeting

Thursday, May 23, 2024

2024 half-year sales

Thursday, July 18, 2024

2024 half-year results

Quiet period from Monday, August 12, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024

2024 third quarter sales

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.





Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

July 18, 2023: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2023

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

