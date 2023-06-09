BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2024

June 9, 2023
The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2024 is the following one:
|Publications
|Date of publication
(after market closing)
|Information meetings
|
2023 sales
|
Thursday, January 25, 2024
|
2023 results
Quiet period from Friday, February 16, 2024
|
Monday, March 18, 2024
|
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
|
2024 first quarter sales
|
Monday, April 29, 2024
|2024 Shareholders' Meeting
|
Thursday, May 23, 2024
|
2024 half-year sales
|
Thursday, July 18, 2024
|
2024 half-year results
Quiet period from Monday, August 12, 2024
|
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
|
Thursday, September 12, 2024
|
2024 third quarter sales
|
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Laboratoires BOIRON
Our next update:
July 18, 2023: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2023
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com
