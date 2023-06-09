Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
09.06.2023 | 14:53
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2024

June 9, 2023


The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2024 is the following one:

PublicationsDate of publication
(after market closing)		Information meetings

2023 sales
Thursday, January 25, 2024

2023 results
Quiet period from Friday, February 16, 2024
Monday, March 18, 2024
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

2024 first quarter sales
Monday, April 29, 2024
2024 Shareholders' Meeting
Thursday, May 23, 2024

2024 half-year sales
Thursday, July 18, 2024

2024 half-year results
Quiet period from Monday, August 12, 2024
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Thursday, September 12, 2024

2024 third quarter sales
Thursday, October 24, 2024

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.



Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

July 18, 2023: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2023

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

