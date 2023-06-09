

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange declined close to half a percent amidst anxiety ahead of key monetary policy reviews. Growth concerns also reemerged amidst disappointing inflation readings from China.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,550.83 and 7,619.25 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,599.74.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,564.15, down 0.47 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, only 18 are trading in the overnight green zone.



Ocado Group gained 1.5 percent. Ashtead Group, Vodafone Group and Hargreaves Lansdown all added more than 1 percent.



Croda International is down more than 12 percent following a profit warning. Beazley, Smurfit Kappa Group, JD Sports Fashion, Taylor Wimpey, all declined more than 2 percent.



Despite the Dollar index remaining firm at 103.40, the GBP/USD pair rose 0.04 percent to 1.2565.



U.K. ten-year bond yields diverged from the declining trend elsewhere in Europe to rise 0.73 percent. It is currently at 4.2580, versus the previous close of 4.227.



