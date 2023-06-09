

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production declined in April after rebounding in the previous month, largely driven by a sharp downturn in mining and quarrying output, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in March.



Mining and quarrying output alone plunged 12.2 percent annually in April, and production in the utility segment showed a decline of 4.3 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing activity remained flat at the start of the second quarter.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production slid 0.9 percent from March, when it rebounded sharply by 5.8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken