Bacardi Limited: MARTINI Archive Partners With Italgas Heritage Lab in Photograph Digitization Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / For decades, the visits of global icons of cinema, music, fashion and art to the famous MARTINI Terrazza have been immortalized through photography in the MARTINI Archive collection. Now, thanks to a new partnership, these images are among the 15,000 that will be digitized by the end of June as part of ongoing efforts to preserve special moments in time of the 160-year-old Italian vermouth and sparkling wine brand.

The MARTINI Archives has partnered with Italgas Heritage Lab to digitize images of Terrazza MARTINI Milan - a stunning terrace and event space overlooking the spiers of the Duomo of Milano which has hosted private events for celebrities and influencers since opening its doors in 1958. In addition to depicting the iconic figures who visited Terrazza MARTINI, the photographs illustrate the evolution of MARTINI as a lifestyle brand and showcase cocktail and fashion trends through the decades.

"As we celebrate the 160th anniversary of MARTINI this year, it is a moment to reflect on the incredible history of the company," says Anna Scudellari, MARTINI Heritage Curator. "The collaboration between MARTINI and Italgas Heritage Lab is the result of a shared commitment to preserve and celebrate heritage so that we can breathe new life into our cherished artifacts and ensure they will be available for generations to come. This project showcases archival preservation and how digital innovation can play a transformative role in advancing cultural heritage initiatives."

The project uses cutting-edge technology for 2D and 3D digitization and marks the first time that Heritage Lab has extended its expertise and resources to digitize a brand archive collection, receiving special recognition at the Spina Awards 2023 in Italy and a prize for digital innovation in cultural heritage. In addition to the digitization efforts, the original photos are being catalogued and packed in archive paper to preserve them for future generations to enjoy.

With a history spanning more than 160 years, the MARTINI Archives in Pessione, Italy, is home to a stunning heritage collection of more than 30,000 photographs, letters, awards, MARTINI bottles and historic artefacts that share the history of the iconic Italian brand.

Watch the video on YouTube

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760391/MARTINI-Archive-Partners-With-Italgas-Heritage-Lab-in-Photograph-Digitization-Project